Western States' Commitment to Ukraine May Begin to Erode Over Time - US Senator

The commitment of the collective West to support Ukraine may begin to erode over time, US Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The commitment of the collective West to support Ukraine may begin to erode over time, US Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed said on Wednesday.

"That is something we need to be realistic about it. We have to maintain this cohesion, we have to maintain the support of the Ukrainian people. At this point, it is remarkable to see the number of Ukrainian flags that are flying. People are committed. But over time, this commitment may start eroding," Reed said during a conference organized by Defense news.

The US Senator from Rhode Island warned that the countries of the collective West need to be very careful about the possibility that support for Ukraine may erode.

The most critical factor to maintain the support is the will of the American people but also of the United States' European allies, Reed said.

"Particularly when we start to face things like diminished energy supplies that Europe is facing right now," Reed added.