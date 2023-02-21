UrduPoint.com

Western States Did Not Schedule UNSC Meeting On Nord Stream To Maintain Focus On Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Western States Did Not Schedule UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream to Maintain Focus on Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Western countries on the UN Security Council did not want to schedule a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in order not to divert the focus from the UN General Assembly session on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"The meeting of the UN Security Council on the Nord Stream blast, which we requested for Wednesday, will take place today, February 21, the start of broadcasting on UN Web tv at 23:00 Moscow time," Polyanskiy said via Telegram. "The senior Westerners did not let the Maltese appoint a meeting at a convenient time for us, so as not to 'blur' the effect of the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine, which is being resumed at the same time."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Nord Same February Gas TV From

Recent Stories

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

3 minutes ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

1 hour ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

1 hour ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

1 hour ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.