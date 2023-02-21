Western States Did Not Schedule UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream to Maintain Focus on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Western countries on the UN Security Council did not want to schedule a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in order not to divert the focus from the UN General Assembly session on Ukraine, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.

"The meeting of the UN Security Council on the Nord Stream blast, which we requested for Wednesday, will take place today, February 21, the start of broadcasting on UN Web tv at 23:00 Moscow time," Polyanskiy said via Telegram. "The senior Westerners did not let the Maltese appoint a meeting at a convenient time for us, so as not to 'blur' the effect of the UN General Assembly Emergency Special Session on Ukraine, which is being resumed at the same time."