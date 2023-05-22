Western States Meddling in Sudan Affairs at Fault for Crisis - Russian Mission to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Russian Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Anna Evstigneeva said on Monday that the meddling of Western states in Sudan's internal affairs is largely responsible for the ongoing crisis in that country.

"It is our view that to a large extent the conflict is a result of mismanagement when it comes to the political settlement in Sudan, and a large degree of responsibility belongs with those Western countries who for a very long time thought that they had the right to interfere in the internal affairs of the country," Evstigneeva said during a UN Security Council meeting.

Instead of allowing the political process to unfold at its own pace and as per the will of the Sudanese people, Western states chose to force imposed solutions, which were neither in line with the country's political culture or favored by a significant portion of the population, she said.

Evstigneeva lamented the fact that the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission forced the process in which the military transferred its authority to rule to a civilian government, noting that Sudan has been subjected to "questionable democratic formulas.

"We continue thinking that the Sudanese need to have the full right not just to make decisions as regards the future of the country and the people but also to be fully responsible for them," Evstigneeva said.

The Russian envoy also emphasized the necessity to avoid a repetition of the "Libyan scenario" of foreign military intervention in Sudan, as it would risk destabilizing the African continent once again and create another catastrophe in the country.

Russia is in contact with the Sudanese authorities and stands ready to assist the people of Sudan upon request, Evstigneeva said, adding that Moscow would not interfere in the country's internal affairs.