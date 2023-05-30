Western Support to Kiev Only Prolongs Conflict - Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Western support to Kiev only prolongs the conflict but will not affect the outcome of Moscow's special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a conference call on Tuesday.

"Military support for Ukraine only prolongs the hostilities, but cannot affect the outcome of the special military operation," the minister said.

Shoigu also said that the West supplies more and more military equipment to Ukraine.

"We monitor the amount and routes of supply and, when we detect them, we strike," Shoigu said.

The defense minister added that Western curators continue to demand from Ukraine to launch mass offensive operations.

"Despite the significant losses of Ukrainian armed forces, Western curators continue to demand that the Kiev regime switch to large-scale offensive operations," Shoigu said.