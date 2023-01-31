Western Tanks Supplied to Ukraine Will Become Targets - DPR Acting Head Pushilin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Any possible supplies of Western tanks to Ukraine will not decide anything - the tanks will become another target for Russia, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"As for the plans announced by the West to supply tanks to Ukraine, there is no doubt that all of them will become a target for the Russian army, like all previous armored vehicles, which, in fact, caused its shortage," Pushilin said.

"And in general, these tanks will decide nothing. Our side has serious countercapabilities," he said when asked whether the plans announced by the West to supply tanks could postpone the liberation of the DPR.