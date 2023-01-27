(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The supply of Western tanks to Ukraine will not change the situation, but will bring the West's confrontation with Russia to a new level, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"The supply of tanks will not, of course, change the situation in favor of the Kiev regime. But they bring the countries of the West to a new level of confrontation with our country, with our people," Zakharova told reporters.