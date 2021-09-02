Western Union restarting money transfer services to Afghanistan

Western Union announced on Thursday that it would resume its money transfer service to Afghanistan as the Taliban deal with enormous economic hurdles following their takeover last month

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Western Union announced on Thursday that it would resume its money transfer service to Afghanistan as the Taliban deal with enormous economic hurdles following their takeover last month.

"Western Union is pleased to share that it is resuming its money transfer services into Afghanistan, starting September 2, so that our customers can once again send money and support their loved ones at this time," a spokesperson for the money transfer service said.