UrduPoint.com

Western Union Says Resuming Money Transfer Services To Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:42 PM

US financial services company Western Union is resuming money transfers to Afghanistan after suspending it on the back of the Taliban (banned in Russia) incursion into Kabul, the company said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US financial services company Western Union is resuming money transfers to Afghanistan after suspending it on the back of the Taliban (banned in Russia) incursion into Kabul, the company said on Thursday.

"Starting September 2, 2021, Western Union is pleased to announce that it is resuming its money transfer services into Afghanistan, enabling our customers from 200 countries and territories to once again send money to their loved ones in the country," Western Union said in a statement posted to the official company Twitter account.

