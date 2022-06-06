Western Weapons Sent to Ukraine Ending Up on Black Market for Use by Terrorists - Nebenzia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) The weapon systems delivered to Ukraine by the United States and other Western countries are ending up on the black market for possible purchase by international terrorist organizations, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.

"Thanks to the well-known, incredible corruption of Ukrainian officials, the arms being supplied from America and Europe are openly being sold on the Ukrainian black market. A very simple internet search will show you that American Stingers are being sold for $7,000 a piece, and Javelins for $30,000 each," Nebenzia told the UN Security Council. "Of course, these sales won't be missed out by international terrorists, including those that act in Europe and America.

"

The United States and its allies have sent weapons and munitions to Ukraine in the amount of multiple billions of Dollars after Russia launched a special military operation in that country on February 24.

However, the visibility of those weapons is almost nonexistent, according to US media reports that cite sources briefed on US intelligence.

The United States is reliant on Ukrainian government information about what is happening in the country due to a lack of US presence on the ground.

Officials are less concerned at present about Western-supplied weapons falling into the hands of Russian forces, the reports said.