Western Weapons Supplied To Kiev Used By Protesters In France - Russian Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) Weapons supplied by Western countries to Ukraine are used by protesters in France, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Weapons delivered to Kiev (by the West, NATO and France) end up in the hands of protesters and are used against police in France," Zakharova told reporters.

