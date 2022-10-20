UrduPoint.com

West's Actions Over Past 20 Years Rallied Russians Around Putin - Ex-US Ambassador to NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The actions of the United States and NATO over the past 20 years have led to increased support for Russian President Vladimir Putin among Russian nationals, former US Ambassador to NATO Robert Hunter said on Wednesday.

"To understand why the bulk of Russian public opinion supports Mr. Putin includes seeing the U.S. and NATO role for what it has been toward Russia's place in Europe for more than 20 years. We have to show due respect to the Russian people and provide a valid place in the post-Ukraine-war world to Russia while requiring that it accept the needed strictures and responsibilities, as it is not now doing," Hunter wrote in a letter to the Washington Post newspaper.

He added that the majority of Russian citizens "are in a 'state of deep resentment towards the West' and believe that it has prevented Russia from regaining great-power status."

The ex-ambassador recalled that the US left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty of 1972, deployed missile defense systems in Central Europe, and decided that Ukraine and Georgia will become NATO members at the 2008 NATO Summit.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." As of March 25, the Russian Armed Forces completed the main tasks of the first stage, significantly reducing the combat potential of Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

