BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The Western sanctions against Russia will be lifted only in agreement with Ukraine, and Moscow needs to negotiate with Kiev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"Without mutual understanding with Ukraine, we will not lift the sanctions," Scholz told the ZDF broadcaster, adding that Moscow "needs to negotiate" with Kiev.

The chancellor added that the goal of the West is "the immediate cessation of hostilities."