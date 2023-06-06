(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Anti-Russian plans of the West will never come true, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We are aware of the plans that the West is not just planning, but openly announced in relation to our country. ... No one doubts that these plans will not come true," Lavrov said during his visit to the Russian military base in Tajikistan.