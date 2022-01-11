UrduPoint.com

West's Assessment That CSTO Forces In Kazakhstan Are Illegally Dictated By Anger - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 12:06 PM

West's Assessment That CSTO Forces in Kazakhstan Are Illegally Dictated by Anger - Moscow

The West's assessments that the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are deployed in Kazakhstan illegally are dictated by anger, as it cannot respond to a crisis so effectively, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The West's assessments that the peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are deployed in Kazakhstan illegally are dictated by anger, as it cannot respond to a crisis so effectively, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

Commenting on the CSTO's actions, the diplomat said that the organization acted professionally and quickly stabilized the situation, while all operations by Western nations always failed.

"I can understand the anger and hatred of people who are now criticizing in the West, expressing bewilderment about the actions of the CSTO at the request of Kazakhstan, given what they did to Afghanistan and how they got out of there," Zakharova told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

