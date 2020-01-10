(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) There is no reason to believe that the Ukrainian Boeing 737, which recently crashed in Iran was downed by a missile, such allegations are the West's attempt to make Tehran appear guilty, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Friday.

The jet crashed on Wednesday near Tehran, shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on board. The accident took place minutes after Iran's missile attack on US bases in Iraq. Tehran blamed a technical malfunction while the United States and Canadian authorities said Iran shot down the aircraft perhaps unintentionally.

"I believe there there are no reasons to make such claims. Everything is possible, but there are no concrete reasons to say so as of now," the official said, adding that the West had made rush conclusions and blamed Iran for the incident.

"This is like the situation with the Malaysian Boeing, when [the West] rushed to blame Russia but never presented any evidence for this. It is just a political game. ... [This time], the West quickly rushed to conclude that Iran was guilty," Dzhabarov said.

He also added that Russia was in no way involved in the incident.