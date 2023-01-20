(@FahadShabbir)

The West's decision to discuss the new supply of weapons to Kiev, including at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, will inevitably lead to an increase in casualties and a dangerous escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The West's decision to discuss the new supply of weapons to Kiev, including at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, will inevitably lead to an increase in casualties and a dangerous escalation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is taking place on Friday at the US airbase Ramstein. Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope that decisions on the supply of heavy weapons to Kiev would be made as a result of the meeting.

"We regard all this as a blatant provocative incitement by the West and an increase of the stakes in the conflict, which will inevitably lead to more casualties and a dangerous escalation," Zakharova said.

Earlier in the day, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine, including 59 Bradley Fighting Vehicles and 90 Stryker Armored Personnel Carriers, among others.