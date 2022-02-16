(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Moscow believes that the escalating dynamics of the West's reporting on alleged Russian invasions show that the "climax" is still far off, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"To be honest, the flow of this Western hysteria shows that the climax is likely still far away. Remission will not come immediately. We need to be patient," he said in response to a question on whether the fake news in several Western outlets about the start of the Russian "invasion" in Ukraine is the "climax of the West's hysteria."

Peskov also urged the media, including UK tabloids, to retract their false reporting at least one day after it was published and to admit that their predictions did not come true.

On Tuesday, the British newspapers The Sun and Daily Mirror reported that Russia will launch an invasion of Ukraine at 01:00 GMT on Wednesday. The Sun said, citing US intelligence data, that this was the "most likely" time, when Moscow was going to launch an attack, involving 200,000 troops, tanks, aircraft, missiles and ships.

On Wednesday morning, The Sun deleted information about the exact timing of the "invasion" and replaced it with claims that it could begin "at any time."

On Saturday, the Politico, citing unnamed sources, reported that US President Joe Biden had told world leaders at a video conference that Moscow would invade Ukraine on February 16. Bloomberg, in turn, first mistakenly published a report claiming the invasion had already begun, and then released an article citing unnamed sources that Moscow might "attack" its neighbor on February 15.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia replied that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.