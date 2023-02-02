MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) West's idea of launching a tribunal against Russia and demanding reparations are a gross violation of international law, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"This is all a gross violation of the norms of international law," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

According to the minister, a draft decision will be made at the upcoming Summit for Democracy in March, that will concern the development of "the philosophy of confrontation between democracies and autocracies and applying it into the practical plane."

"The idea, at least at this stage, according to our information, is that these democracies will form their demands to autocracies and formulate their own rights over the heads of autocratic governments to help the peoples that these autocratic governments oppress," Lavrov explained.