MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) New supplies of weapons by the West to Kiev, including F-16 aircraft, cannot fundamentally change the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said earlier in the day that the Netherlands may become the first country to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.

"It is obvious that a decision has been made to add (F-16) aircraft, but, like all other types of weapons, this is not capable of fundamentally changing the situation at the front," Peskov told reporters.