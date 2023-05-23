UrduPoint.com

West's New Arms Supplies To Kiev Cannot Fundamentally Change Situation - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 02:50 PM

West's New Arms Supplies to Kiev Cannot Fundamentally Change Situation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) New supplies of weapons by the West to Kiev, including F-16 aircraft, cannot fundamentally change the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, said earlier in the day that the Netherlands may become the first country to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Kiev.

"It is obvious that a decision has been made to add (F-16) aircraft, but, like all other types of weapons, this is not capable of fundamentally changing the situation at the front," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Kiev Netherlands May All

Recent Stories

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to ..

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

24 minutes ago
 UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thai ..

UAE national Jiu-Jitsu team wins 20 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix

1 hour ago
 Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of ..

Govt committed to ensure equitable distribution of resources: Dar

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi gr ..

Imran Khan's interim bail extended, Bushra Bibi granted bail

1 hour ago
 EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

EDGE acquires majority stake in MARS Robotics

2 hours ago
 CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance comp ..

CBUAE removes board of directors of insurance company

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.