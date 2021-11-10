(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The United States' and the EU's refusal to recognize the Nicaraguan elections is of no legal consequence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Nicaragua held its presidential and parliamentary elections on 7 November, with President Daniel Ortega securing a fourth consecutive five-year term.

"The statements made in the US, EU & several other countries regarding non-recognition of the Nicaraguan elections are of no legal significance. We will continue to support the people of Nicaragua in their fight for the right to independent development," the spokeswoman said.

Since early June, several dozen opposition politicians and activists have been arrested in Nicaragua on various charges, including seven presidential candidates. Critics of Ortega accused him of a crackdown on opponents ahead of elections.

On Monday, the Council of the European Union condemned Nicaraguan elections as completing the country's transition into autocracy. The council is not excluding the possibility of new sanctions against the country. US President Joe Biden announced that Washington would not recognize the election results.