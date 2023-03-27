(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The West's reaction will not affect Russia's plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Such a reaction, of course, cannot change Russia's plans," Peskov told reporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster on Saturday that Moscow and Minsk had agreed to station Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, without breaching Russia's commitments on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons. In response, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU is ready to respond with new sanctions if Belarus proceeds with its plan to host Russia's tactical nuclear weapons, since this allegedly threatens European security.