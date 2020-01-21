The reaction of Western countries to Russia's plans to amend the constitution is aggressive and nearly tantamount to interference in another country's affairs, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The reaction of Western countries to Russia's plans to amend the constitution is aggressive and nearly tantamount to interference in another country's affairs, Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee, said.

Speaking at a meeting of the working group tasked with drafting constitutional amendments, Kosachev said that he was keeping an eye on the reaction from Western states after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed constitutional changes in his address to the Federal Assembly on Thursday.

"Obviously, the foreign reaction generated by the so-called collective West is taking shape of a campaign that is unfriendly and even aggressive toward Russia.

To some extent, it is contiguous with interference in our internal affairs," Kosachev said.

Western nations want a Russia that is neither sovereign nor capable of protecting its own interests, and that is vulnerable to external management and pressure, the lawmaker said.

In his speech to parliament, Putin said he wanted to empower the legislature by endowing it with the right to choose the prime ministers instead of only approving the president's candidates.