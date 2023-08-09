MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The readiness of Western countries to invest significant resources in Ukraine creates risks of further escalation of the conflict, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The readiness of the West to invest in Ukraine a significant part of the available resources in order to turn the situation on the battlefield in its favor creates serious risks of further escalation of the conflict," Shoigu said during a meeting of the board of the military department.