West's Sanctions Make North Korea Unwilling To Cooperate - Russian Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Secondary sanctions imposed by Western countries on North Korea make Pyongyang reluctant to cooperate, the Russian deputy permanent representative to the United Nations told a UN Security Council meeting on Monday

"The secondary sanctions of major Western countries create a toxic atmosphere around Pyongyang and result in unwillingness to cooperate with them, even in those areas that do not fall under international restrictions," Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

Such sanctions, imposed on top of those introduced by the UN Security Council, represent a "daunting obstacle" to the full operation of humanitarian exemptions, the diplomat noted.

"Contracting parties under threat of falling under harsh national restrictions refuse to establish contracts for the procurement of humanitarian assistance, which is permitted by the Security Council," Polyanskiy pointed out.

In October, Russia and China proposed a draft resolution aimed at lifting some sanctions on North Korea given that Pyongyang has taken steps toward denuclearization and further negotiations.

The resolution expanded on a similar document proposed by the two countries in 2019 but never put up for a vote due to opposition from Western members of the Security Council.

