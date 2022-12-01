UrduPoint.com

West's Tribunal On Russia's Actions In Ukraine To Have 'No Legal Consequences' - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) The establishment of a "tribunal" in the West in order to investigate Russia's alleged crimes in Ukraine won't have any legal consequences for Russia, a senior Russian official told Sputnik on Thursday.

"There will be no legal consequences. And the rule of law has long been forgotten in Europe," Andrey Klishas, head of the constitutional committee of the Federation Council, said.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called for the creation of a special international criminal tribunal for Ukraine, violating from the start the basic principle of impartiality of the trial by identifying Russia as the guilty party and ignoring previous signals about Kiev's war crimes in Donbas.

On Wednesday, France started working with European and Ukrainian partners to create a special tribunal to investigate Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia strongly rejects Kiev's accusations of war crimes in Ukraine.

More Stories From World

