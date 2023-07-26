The charred landscape is still smoking, there are no tourists in the streets and the power has been out for a week: the suffering of locals in Greece's fire-hit Rhodes is nowhere near finished

Rhodes, Greece, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The charred landscape is still smoking, there are no tourists in the streets and the power has been out for a week: the suffering of locals in Greece's fire-hit Rhodes is nowhere near finished.

It's "apocalyptic", said Vassilis, sitting alone at his deserted tavern on Rhodes, watching as firefighting planes scooped up water for their next sortie.

The evacuation of thousands of tourists on the island at peak season drew international attention, yet the pain and difficulties for the locals are only just beginning.

"The fire started on the other side of the island and came and burned us... how is that possible?" asked Vassilis, who spoke on condition his full name not be published.

"We've had no electricity, water or telephone for a week now," he added.

The flames reached the seaside resort of Kiotari, on the east coast of Rhodes, on Saturday while the forest fires started last Tuesday in the centre of the island.

Tens of thousands of people fled the island, tinder dry during an extended spell of extreme heat, as the flames spread.

Without the usual flood of tourists, businesses along the coastline are worried.

The streets are deserted, curtains have been drawn and the coast is marked by the passing of fire trucks and volunteers' vehicles.

"There's nothing worse than what we've just been through," said islander Christos Kitsos, who works in a luxury hotel in the region.

"There's a total lack of organisation, no information has been given. It's high season, there are 200,000 tourists on the island and we're on our own," said the 34-year-old.

"We've been abandoned. It's shameful."