UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WeWork Hires New Boss To Start Fresh Chapter

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:20 AM

WeWork hires new boss to start fresh chapter

Embattled office-sharing firm WeWork has hired a new CEO to turn the page on Adam Neumann, its co-founder and former leader whose antics have finally tired investors

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Embattled office-sharing firm WeWork has hired a new CEO to turn the page on Adam Neumann, its co-founder and former leader whose antics have finally tired investors.

Sandeep Mathrani, a real estate industry veteran, will officially take over on February 18, WeWork said in a statement published Saturday.

He will be charged with the difficult task of relaunching WeWork, which had been one of America's most celebrated startups that put a mammoth footprint in the commercial real estate of major cities around the globe.

Its collapse led to Neumann's departure and cost the main shareholder, Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, billions of dollars.

Mathrani will replace Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, who have been acting as interim CEOs since Neumann's forced departure in September following WeWork's failed IPO, which fell from $47 billion to less than $10 billion.

Mathrani will report to Marcelo Claure, chairman of the board of directors and a close associate of Masayoshi Son, whose company Softbank had to inject several billion Dollars into WeWork to save the startup from bankruptcy.

No stranger to struggling companies, Mathrani revived the giant shopping mall operator GGP after it went bankrupt in 2010.

Prior to taking the reins at WeWork, he was at Brookfield Property Partners, a real estate company that manages and operates retail space, buildings, warehouses, and offices.

The challenge he faces at WeWork is immense.

Introduced as one of the stars of the sharing economy, WeWork struggled to reorganize as losses mounted in 2019.

Faced with the growing mistrust of investors, the group had to give up its entry into Wall Street.

In November, WeWork announced the elimination of some 2,400 jobs worldwide, almost 20 percent of its total workforce.

Related Topics

Company February September November 2019 From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis say they felt optimis ..

15 seconds ago

Riversong has officially launched in Pakistan, wit ..

22 minutes ago

Tokyo shares fall on virus worries

11 minutes ago

South Korea Postpones Annual Military Drills to Ap ..

11 minutes ago

Waza thank Pakistan for observing solidarity day w ..

11 minutes ago

Parliament showing serious concerned over Coronavi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.