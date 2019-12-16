WFP Aid Prevents Famine in Yemen, Yet 11Mln Remain Hungry - Statement

An unprecedented expansion of food assistance in Yemen has prevented famine this year yet more than 11 million people in the country remain food insecure, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) An unprecedented expansion of food assistance in Yemen has prevented famine this year yet more than 11 million people in the country remain food insecure, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Monday.

"A massive expansion of humanitarian assistance by the United Nations World Food Program in Yemen this year has alleviated the worst suffering in Yemen and so far prevented famine, but over 11 million people continue to face a daily struggle to find enough food," the release said.

The release said WFP has scaled up its operations from reaching eight million Yemenis at the beginning of 2019 to currently providing food to 12 million people per month.

Food assistance has been doubled in areas the most severely affected by conflict and economic collapse. In Saada, Hudaydah, Al Bayda, Hajjah and Ad Dhale, more than half of the population is receiving WFP's assistance in order to prevent hunger, the release said.

According to WFP's data, regardless of the increase in humanitarian action in the middle Eastern country, around 22 million people still have to skip or reduce meals to make their food stocks last.

The agency also said that its aid operation in Yemen represents the largest humanitarian response across the globe and is set to remain the same in 2020.