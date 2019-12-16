UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WFP Aid Prevents Famine In Yemen, Yet 11Mln Remain Hungry - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:12 PM

WFP Aid Prevents Famine in Yemen, Yet 11Mln Remain Hungry - Statement

An unprecedented expansion of food assistance in Yemen has prevented famine this year yet more than 11 million people in the country remain food insecure, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) An unprecedented expansion of food assistance in Yemen has prevented famine this year yet more than 11 million people in the country remain food insecure, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Monday.

"A massive expansion of humanitarian assistance by the United Nations World Food Program in Yemen this year has alleviated the worst suffering in Yemen and so far prevented famine, but over 11 million people continue to face a daily struggle to find enough food," the release said.

The release said WFP has scaled up its operations from reaching eight million Yemenis at the beginning of 2019 to currently providing food to 12 million people per month.

Food assistance has been doubled in areas the most severely affected by conflict and economic collapse. In Saada, Hudaydah, Al Bayda, Hajjah and Ad Dhale, more than half of the population is receiving WFP's assistance in order to prevent hunger, the release said.

According to WFP's data, regardless of the increase in humanitarian action in the middle Eastern country, around 22 million people still have to skip or reduce meals to make their food stocks last.

The agency also said that its aid operation in Yemen represents the largest humanitarian response across the globe and is set to remain the same in 2020.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Al Bayda Same Hajjah Stocks 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Downsized US force in Afghanistan would still pack ..

1 minute ago

Italy's Consul Expects 30,000 Guests to Attend Ita ..

1 minute ago

UK Parliament to Start Debating Brexit Deal Before ..

1 minute ago

Matter of extension in service of COAS to be resol ..

2 minutes ago

UN Torture Prevention Subcommittee to Visit CAR, A ..

6 minutes ago

OSCE SMM to Focus on Preparations for Next Normand ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.