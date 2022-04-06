WFP Calls for Full Humanitarian Access to Vulnerable People in Ukraine - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The World Food Programme is concerned about families trapped in embattled areas of Ukraine and demands full and unimpeded access to those in need, WFP Communications Officer Ljubica Vujadinovic told Sputnik.

"Lack of access to conflict zones and a lack of humanitarian partners on the ground are the biggest obstacles to providing life-saving food assistance.

WFP appeals for continuous, unimpeded access to families trapped in conflict areas," she said.

WFP aims to assist 3 million conflict-hit people inside Ukraine with food and cash distributions as well as 300,000 Ukrainian refugees who fled to neighboring countries.

The charity has provided a million people with life-saving food assistance since the onset of the crisis and has been working with humanitarian partners to obtain access to more families in need. It has taken part in three interagency convoys since February.