WFP Chief Calls for Urgent Funding to Mitigate Looming Famine in Yemen - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley on Wednesday called for urgent funding to help the vulnerable people in Yemen with food and avoid a famine.

"Over half of the people in Yemen are facing acute food shortages with millions knocking on the door of famine," Beasley said in a statement. "Famine-like conditions are emerging across Yemen and the answer is simple. We have a vaccine for this. It is called food. All we need to save lives is funding."

Beasley said some 2.3 million or half of all children under the age of five are projected to face acute malnutrition this year, and nearly 400,000 are suffering from acute malnutrition likely to die unless they receive urgent treatment.

More than 16 million people across the country are food insecure, while nearly 50,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, another five million individuals are only one step away, Beasley added.

"This is hell. Absolutely horrendous. Yemen is becoming the worst place on earth, and it is totally man-made," Beasley said.

The WFP needs $1.9 billion to provide food and avert a famine in 2021, according to Beasley.

The latest donor pledging conference on Yemen, co-hosted by the United Nations, concluded on March 1 without even collecting enough resources to provide the minimum amount of food. International donors pledged $1.7 billion - less than the organization received for the humanitarian action in Yemen in 2020.