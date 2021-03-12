UrduPoint.com
WFP Chief Says Expects Substantial Support To Flow To Yemen After US Resumption Of Aid

WFP Chief Says Expects Substantial Support to Flow to Yemen After US Resumption of Aid

World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said he expected substantial support to flow again to Houthi-controlled territories in the north of Yemen with the resumption of US humanitarian aid on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) World food Program Executive Director David Beasley said he expected substantial support to flow again to Houthi-controlled territories in the north of Yemen with the resumption of US humanitarian aid on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking announced Washington will resume assistance to Houthi areas after the previous US administration halted some funding last April.

"I was talking to Tim [Lenderking] extensively yesterday about these issues. He didn't give me yesterday the indication of exactly how much, but we expect to have substantial support coming from the donor community," Beasley said in a press briefing.

The armed conflict in Yemen between the government and the Houthi movement has been ongoing since 2011. The conflict peaked in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action in support of the government.

The United Nations considers the situation in Yemen to be the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with more than 80 percent of the population, or 24.1 million people, in need of humanitarian assistance.

