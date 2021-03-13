UrduPoint.com
WFP Chief Says Houthis Show Cooperation In Scaling Up Aid Assistance In Yemen

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:03 AM

World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley said the Houthi movement has recently been very cooperative in the UN's efforts to strengthen humanitarian action in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) World Food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley said the Houthi movement has recently been very cooperative in the UN's efforts to strengthen humanitarian action in Yemen.

Earlier this week, Beasley conducted a two-day visit to Yemen, where he had an opportunity to meet with the leaders of the opposition movement and the government of Yemen.

"It was a completely different atmosphere in terms of cooperation. I was literally shocked at the cooperation that we were getting," Beasley said during a press briefing. "They [Houthis] were now asking me 'what can we do to scale up?' And they there was a tremendous improved cooperative spirit."

Beasley pointed out that the tone of communication with the Houthi leaders considerably shifted from the situation last year, which Beasley described as catastrophic.

The WFP last year was considering to halve the aid to the rebel controlled areas of Yemen after many donors cut funding claiming Houthis hindered aid deliveries. Over the same concerns, in May 2019, the UN food agency paused its food distribution to Houthi-held areas for two months.

When asked about the reason for such a change in communication, Beasley said Houthi leaders had preciously expressed their appreciation for him being vocal about the negative implications of the foreign terrorist organization designation imposed on the rebels by the previous US administration.

In January, Beasley called on the United States to abandon its plans to designate Houthis, warning of catastrophic humanitarian consequences for Yemen's population.

A month after, the new US administration of President Joe Biden revoked Houthis' designation as a global terrorist entity.

