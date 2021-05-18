UrduPoint.com
WFP Chief Urgently Appeals For Access To Gaza Strip To Assist Palestinians

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

WFP Chief Urgently Appeals For Access to Gaza Strip to Assist Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The UN's World food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley on Monday urgently requested that humanitarian access be provided in Gaza to assist the Palestinians in need.

"The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has caused suffering and destruction that is affecting the lives of millions of people.

We urgently appeal for peace and access, so that WFP can reach everyone in need of humanitarian assistance in Gaza," Beasley said via Twitter. "Families need help [as soon as possible]."

