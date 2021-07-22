UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WFP Chief Welcomes Qatar's $100Mln Allocation To Fund Operations In Yemen - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 11:30 PM

WFP Chief Welcomes Qatar's $100Mln Allocation to Fund Operations in Yemen - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) World food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley on Thursday welcomed the decision by Qatar to provide $100 million to support humanitarian operations in Yemen, which, he said, reinforces the prospects for peace.

"I am deeply heartened by the announcement from Qatar that it will contribute US$100 million to humanitarian operations in Yemen, where conflict, COVID and economic decline are driving a grinding hunger crisis which is in danger of slipping into famine without adequate funding," Beasley said in a statement.

"This contribution reinforces the opportunity for regional peace and security."

Beasley said the funding would help to stave off famine in Yemen and save millions of lives.

Two-thirds of Yemen's population - some 20 million people - are in need of assistance, and some five million are facing famine, he said.

The United Nations had requested $1.9 billion to prevent famine in Yemen in 2021. With Qatar's contribution, donors have stepped up just over $1.1 billion so far.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen Qatar David From Billion Million

Recent Stories

With UAE participation, Tokyo Olympics to begin to ..

2 hours ago

Minor incident between flydubai and Gulf Air aircr ..

2 hours ago

Alleged surveillance targetting journalists and in ..

2 hours ago

More than half of EU adults now fully vaccinated a ..

3 hours ago

ADP registers 4,138 violations involving not givin ..

4 hours ago

Hajj is free from epidemics, health plan worked: S ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.