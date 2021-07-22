(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) World food Program (WFP) Executive Director David Beasley on Thursday welcomed the decision by Qatar to provide $100 million to support humanitarian operations in Yemen, which, he said, reinforces the prospects for peace.

"I am deeply heartened by the announcement from Qatar that it will contribute US$100 million to humanitarian operations in Yemen, where conflict, COVID and economic decline are driving a grinding hunger crisis which is in danger of slipping into famine without adequate funding," Beasley said in a statement.

"This contribution reinforces the opportunity for regional peace and security."

Beasley said the funding would help to stave off famine in Yemen and save millions of lives.

Two-thirds of Yemen's population - some 20 million people - are in need of assistance, and some five million are facing famine, he said.

The United Nations had requested $1.9 billion to prevent famine in Yemen in 2021. With Qatar's contribution, donors have stepped up just over $1.1 billion so far.