WFP Chief Won't Pick Up Nobel Peace Prize In Oslo Due To Pandemic: Foundation

Wed 18th November 2020

WFP chief won't pick up Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo due to pandemic: Foundation

The head of the World Food Programme David Beasley will not travel to Oslo in December to pick up the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nobel Foundation said Wednesday

Oslo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The head of the World food Programme David Beasley will not travel to Oslo in December to pick up the 2020 Nobel Peace prize due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nobel Foundation said Wednesday.

"We are now considering the possibility of holding a digital award ceremony where the WFP will be presented with the medal and diploma," the Foundation said, adding that the traditional Nobel lecture and banquet had been postponed until next year.

More Stories From World

