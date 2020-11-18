The head of the World Food Programme David Beasley will not travel to Oslo in December to pick up the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Nobel Foundation said Wednesday

"We are now considering the possibility of holding a digital award ceremony where the WFP will be presented with the medal and diploma," the Foundation said, adding that the traditional Nobel lecture and banquet had been postponed until next year.