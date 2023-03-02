The UN World Food Programme (WFP) confirmed on Thursday that Cindy McCain, the widow of former US Republican Senator John McCain, has been appointed as the UN food agency's new executive director

Earlier in the day, Russian envoy to the WFP Victor Vasiliev told Sputnik that the WFP Executive board approved McCain as the new executive director at a special session in Rome. He also said that the Russian delegation objected the appointment procedure as there had been no appropriate consultations with member states including Russia.

"McCain takes over as head of the World Food Programme at a moment when the world confronts the most serious food security crisis in modern history and this leadership role has never been more important," WFP Executive Board President Artur Andrzej Pollok said.

McCain presently serves as the US Permanent Representative to the UN Agencies in Rome, which, in addition to the WFP, includes the Food and Agriculture Organization and the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

McCain will replace David Beasley, also a US politician who has been the WFP chief since April 2017. The Executive Director is appointed for a fixed five-year term, renewable once.

In December, US media reported that US President Joe Biden was planning to nominate McCain to lead the WFP. Overall there had been 39 candidates for the position, but the appointment procedure was only a formality since McCain's candidacy had been put forward by the US, sources told Sputnik.

The WFP is the UN's food-assistance branch, and the world's largest humanitarian organization focusing its work on fighting hunger and providing food security.