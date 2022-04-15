UrduPoint.com

WFP Delivers Almost 2,000 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Ethiopia

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Friday that all 50 trucks with almost 2,000 tons of humanitarian assistance had arrived in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The UN World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Friday that all 50 trucks with almost 2,000 tons of humanitarian assistance had arrived in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia.

At the end of March, the Ethiopian authorities announced an indefinite humanitarian truce for the delivery of aid to conflict-torn Tigray.

"All 50 trucks just arrived safely in Mekelle (capital of the Tigray region), bringing essential humanitarian supplies including 1,000mt of wheat and pulses, 700mt of health, nutrition and wash items, and 115,000 liters of fuel," the WFP said on social media.

The assistance will be distributed among 43,000 people this week, according to the statement, while 24,000 vulnerable mothers and children will receive extra nutritious food.

Ethiopia has been struggling with a violent internal conflict since November 2020, when the central government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking its military base and launched an anti-terrorist operation in the region. In June 2021, the rebels of the TPLF seized the city of Mekelle, the administrative regional center, and the government declared an unconditional ceasefire. However, the rebels launched a new offensive soon after and took control of the southern part of Tigray and the neighboring Amhara region. The ongoing conflict has claimed tens of thousands of lives, displaced millions of people, and caused a dire humanitarian crisis across the country.

