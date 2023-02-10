UrduPoint.com

WFP Delivers Food Aid To 115,000 People In Turkey, Syria In Four Days Since Quakes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 08:58 PM

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Friday it had delivered food to 115,000 people in Turkey and Syria in the first four days since devastating earthquakes ravaged both countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Friday it had delivered food to 115,000 people in Turkey and Syria in the first four days since devastating earthquakes ravaged both countries.

"WFP has reached a total of 43,000 people in Syria with hot meals and ready-to-eat rations," the organization said in a statement, adding that "in Turkiye, WFP is providing a total of 72,000 refugees and people displaced by the earthquakes with family food baskets that cover their food needs for one week."

WFP Regional Director for the middle East and North Africa Corinne Fleischer said that fast delivery of food rations and packages is WFP's top priority since "for the thousands of people affected by the earthquakes, food is one of the top needs right now.

The UN's food agency added it was currently requesting the allocation of $77 million to provide a total of 874,000 people in Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquakes with food assistance.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed more than 20,000 people and knocked down thousands of homes.

