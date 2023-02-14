UrduPoint.com

WFP Delivers Food Aid To 300,000 People In Turkey, Syria After Earthquakes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2023 | 09:53 PM

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Tuesday it had delivered food to 300,000 people in earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria, and is planning to help a total of 900,000 victims

"WFP has reached 300,000 people with urgently needed food assistance, with plans to scale up sharply and reach 900,000 � if funding comes through � following the deadly earthquakes that struck along the border between Türkiye and Syria on 6 February," the organization said in a statement.

The assistance included ready-to-eat food rations, family foods packages and hot meals, as well as immediate relief for families without warm shelter, WFP said.

The next cross-border shipment of food supplies to Syria is scheduled for Wednesday, as the country's northwest regions urgently need support and assistance, the organization noted.

"A region plagued by years of compounding crises faces yet another one, with unimaginable loss and destruction. Immediate relief cannot be delayed," WFP Regional Director for the middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Corinne Fleischer said in the statement.

Up to 4.1 million people in northwestern Syria, or over 90% of the population, depended on humanitarian aid even before the disaster hit, according to WFP.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey reached almost 32,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.

