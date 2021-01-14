UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WFP Director Beasley Says US Plan To Designate Yemen's Houthis Needs To Be Reversed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:52 PM

WFP Director Beasley Says US Plan to Designate Yemen's Houthis Needs to Be Reversed

World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said in a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday that the United States needs to reverse its decision label the rebel Houthi movement as terrorists

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) World food Program Executive Director David Beasley said in a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday that the United States needs to reverse its decision label the rebel Houthi movement as terrorists.

"This designation, it needs to be reassessed, it needs to be re-evaluated and, quite frankly, it needs to be reversed," Beasley said.

Beasley added that the designation would have a catastrophic humanitarian impact on Yemen and become a "death sentence" to hundreds of thousands of innocent people in the country.

Related Topics

World United Nations Yemen David United States

Recent Stories

Situation of coronavirus reviewed in AJK

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's TV Council Demands Ban on Electronics Fr ..

2 minutes ago

Farogh inaugurates upgraded 'Library, Research Win ..

2 minutes ago

India to Use Its Vaccine Production Capacity in Gl ..

2 minutes ago

ETPB land occupation case: Lahore High Court summo ..

50 minutes ago

UK asks India to lift restrictions in IIOJK

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.