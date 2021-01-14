(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) World food Program Executive Director David Beasley said in a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday that the United States needs to reverse its decision label the rebel Houthi movement as terrorists.

"This designation, it needs to be reassessed, it needs to be re-evaluated and, quite frankly, it needs to be reversed," Beasley said.

Beasley added that the designation would have a catastrophic humanitarian impact on Yemen and become a "death sentence" to hundreds of thousands of innocent people in the country.