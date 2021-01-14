WFP Director Beasley Says US Plan To Designate Yemen's Houthis Needs To Be Reversed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:52 PM
World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said in a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday that the United States needs to reverse its decision label the rebel Houthi movement as terrorists
"This designation, it needs to be reassessed, it needs to be re-evaluated and, quite frankly, it needs to be reversed," Beasley said.
Beasley added that the designation would have a catastrophic humanitarian impact on Yemen and become a "death sentence" to hundreds of thousands of innocent people in the country.