WFP Expects Funding Shortages As Donor Countries Hit By COVID-19 Crisis - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The UN's World Food Program (WFP) might face a lack of funding, as its major donor countries have been significantly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and are currently dealing with the economic consequences of the crisis, WFP Senior Regional Communications Officer for the middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Abeer Etefa told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, the WFP announced that the number of people facing acute food insecurity could almost double in 2020 and jump from 135 million to 265 million due to the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the UN agency, the world's poorest countries and states at war would be hit the hardest.

"The most dangerous element is that it is going to hit the poor countries the most, and another issue is with a lot of donor countries, whose economies are being impacted by this virus. And these are our donors, the ones that we depend on to get our funding so that we can assist people in need. This is where it also gets complicated ... We are expecting to face challenges in fundraising because our traditional donors are the same ones whose economies have been severely impacted," Etefa said.

She noted that the WFP's budget amounted to some $7 billion.

Generally, at the start of the year, the organization asks for funding from some countries, and throughout the year, it receives the funding. Yet, this year, the WFP does not expect the same amount of funding it received before, Etefa said.

"So, we are asking donor countries to provide us with what they promised us at the beginning of 2020 and we then can stock up food for the poorest of the poor and we do not end up with the brakes in the pipeline and with the situation when people are not being able to feed their families," Etefa stated.

She noted that to avoid interruption in food supplies the stocks had to be filled up with a three-month supply.

"What we need to do is to make sure that these countries have a three-month worth of supplies so that we can continue to assist them through this food stock, and no matter what happens, border closure or not, we are able to reach these people," the spokeswoman said.

Coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in late December and caused an outbreak, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11. The current number of confirmed cases exceeds 2.7 million worldwide, with over 190,000 related fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.