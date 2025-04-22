WFP Forced To Halt Aid For 650,000 Women, Children In Ethiopia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2025 | 03:50 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The World Food Programme said Tuesday that it was suspending aid for 650,000 malnourished women and children in Ethiopia due to a lack of funding.
The UN agency warned that they were among 3.6 million people in Ethiopia who will no longer have access to food aid in the coming weeks without urgent new funding.
"WFP is being forced to halt treatment for 650,000 malnourished women and children in May due to insufficient funding," it said in a statement.
"WFP had planned to reach 2 million mothers and children with life-saving nutrition assistance in 2025," it added.
The WFP, like other aid agencies, has been caught in the crosshairs of funding cuts by US President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order freezing all foreign aid for three months shortly after his inauguration in January.
More than 10 million people are facing hunger in the east African country of around 130 million, the UN agency said.
Ethiopia is still recovering from a brutal civil war between Federal forces and rebels in the northern region of Tigray between November 2020 and November 2022 that killed at least 600,000 people.
Recent Stories
Upward trend in gold prices continues in Pakistan, international markets
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Shubman Gill faces question about marriage dur ..
PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
TECNO CAMON 40: Personalized by AI, Perfected by Design
Khawaja Rameez Hassan meets Vice Chairman Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission ..
HEMS 2025 Introduced Pakistan’s First-Ever Gems and Jewelry Show: A Celebratio ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2025
PSL X: Khushil shines as Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by two wickets
Qalam Karwan holds online session"Aalmi Halqa Dars-e-Quran Pak"
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
More Stories From World
-
WFP forced to halt aid for 650,000 women, children in Ethiopia2 minutes ago
-
Screening of "Ne Zha 2" extended to May 31 on Chinese mainland31 minutes ago
-
France dismisses Russian Easter truce as 'marketing operation'32 minutes ago
-
Global warming is a security threat and armies must adapt: experts32 minutes ago
-
Xi Jinping's tea bond with Fujian42 minutes ago
-
US universities issue letter condemning Trump's 'political interference'42 minutes ago
-
NWC Completes major water supply projects in Diriyah42 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko calls to match housing policy to needs of manufacturing sector52 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis's funeral set for Saturday, world leaders expected1 hour ago
-
Pistons snap NBA playoff skid, vintage Leonard leads Clippers1 hour ago
-
Global shipping navigates Trump tariffs uncertainty1 hour ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Philippine Interior Minister2 hours ago