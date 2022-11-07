UrduPoint.com

WFP Goodwill Ambassador Calls For Climate Action As Leaders Convene For GOP27 Summit

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 11:54 PM

World Food Programme (WFP) goodwill ambassador Hend Sabry called for world leaders meeting in Egypt for the annual COP27 climate conference to do more to tackle the growing effects of climate change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) World Food Programme (WFP) goodwill ambassador Hend Sabry called for world leaders meeting in Egypt for the annual COP27 climate conference to do more to tackle the growing effects of climate change.

"We all have a role to play; governments, private sector and individuals. And at the World Food Programme, we are doing our part by helping communities adapt to climate change. We're calling for urgent global action to scale up climate adaptation," she said.

This year's edition of the UN Climate Change Conference is hosted by Egypt, one of the countries facing acute food and water shortages because of global warming.

The middle East and North Africa are some of the driest places on Earth.

The WFP, the UN's food aid branch, has been assisting 10 countries in the region in their efforts to achieve food security and preserve biodiversity, the agency said. In Egypt, it has been working together with the government to help smallholder farmers adapt to the climate crisis.

