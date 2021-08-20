UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 10:59 PM

WFP Hopes to Fully Resume Operations in Afghanistan Next Week - Spokesperson

World Food Programme (WFP) operations that were temporarily suspended in some Afghan regions due to violence will be resumed next week if the security situation permits, the organization's spokeswoman for Asia and the Pacific told Sputnik on Friday

"In some areas, activities have been briefly put on hold due to sporadic fighting or opportunistic violence. These activities are expected to resume from next week so long as the situation allows. WFP reaffirms our commitment to the people of Afghanistan and continuing our operations while ensuring the safety of our staff and partners," Kun Li said.

The UN food security agency is otherwise continuing operations throughout Afghanistan, having supplied at least 80,000 people with food and nutritional aid, reaching 400,000 internally displaced people in the past week alone, the spokeswoman said.

The takeover by the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on August 15 caused many humanitarian organizations to suspend or reduce their operations in Afghanistan out of fear for the safety of their personnel.

