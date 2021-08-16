UrduPoint.com

WFP In Contact With All Afghan Parties To Ensure Operational Continuity

WFP in Contact With All Afghan Parties to Ensure Operational Continuity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The World food Programme (WFP) is in contact with all parties in Afghanistan to make sure that relief operations continue in the country in the spirit of impartiality and humanity, the spokesperson for Asia and the Pacific told Sputnik on Monday.

"Our priority is to ensure humanitarian operations can continue, while maintaining the security of our staff and partners. We are reaching out to all parties to allow essential humanitarian operations to continue for all Afghans who need urgent assistance," Kun Li said.

