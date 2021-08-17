WFP in Contact With All Afghan Parties to Ensure Operational Continuity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The World Food Programme (WFP) is in contact with all parties in Afghanistan to make sure that relief operations continue in the country in the spirit of impartiality and humanity after the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) took over, the spokesperson for Asia and the Pacific told Sputnik on Monday.

"Our priority is to ensure humanitarian operations can continue, while maintaining the security of our staff and partners. We are reaching out to all parties to allow essential humanitarian operations to continue for all Afghans who need urgent assistance," Kun Li said.

The UN agency and the rest of the humanitarian community are monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, she said, adding that Afghans were more food insecure than ever.

"The Afghan people need our support now more than ever. Despite security and logistics challenges, WFP maintains access to most of the country including areas experiencing active fighting ... At this critical moment, WFP is committed to stay and deliver," she said.

The official estimated that WFP delivered food and nutrition assistance to 5.5 million people in the first six months of this year. The country of 35.7 million had more than a half of its population living in poverty even before militants mounted an offensive in the past months.