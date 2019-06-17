WFP Likely to Begin Phased Suspension of Aid in Yemen Later This Week - Executive Director

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The World Food Program (WFP) will likely start a phased suspension of its aid operations in Yemen at the end of this week if the organization is not allowed to reach the most vulnerable people, WFP Executive Director David Beasley said during a United Nations Security Council meeting on Monday.

"After an extensive dialogue, again I wrote to the authorities, asking not for words, but action; honor the agreements you have signed. If we do not receive these assurances, then we will begin a phased suspension of food assistance, most likely towards the end of the week," Beasley said.

Beasley said the WFP is being prevented from delivering aid to areas controlled by Yemen's Houthi movement, and food assistance is being diverted.

"Food assistance provided by the United Nations is being diverted in areas controlled by Ansar Allah (known as the Houthis), at the expense of hungry children, women and men," Beasley said.

He pointed out that in the city of Sanaa, 60 percent of food beneficiaries confirmed that they had not received any food assistance from the WFP.

"In Sadaa, 33 percent of the respondents of our survey did not receive food in April 2019," Beasley added.

The WFP chief noted that if the suspension of aid is initiated, the UN will still continue to run its nutrition program for malnourished children, pregnant women and new mothers.

In May, the WFP said in a press release that it would consider suspending aid to areas in Yemen controlled by the Houthi movement if the WFP is not granted access to reach the most vulnerable populations.

Under the Stockholm Agreement signed in December, the Yemeni government and rebel Houthi movement agreed to implement a ceasefire, exchange prisoners and open humanitarian corridors in Al Hudaydah.

Some 24 million people - or 80 percent of Yemen's population - require humanitarian aid and protection, according to the United Nations.