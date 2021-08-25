UrduPoint.com

WFP May Run Out Of Food In Afghanistan By End Of September - Chief

Wed 25th August 2021 | 03:27 PM

The World Food Programme (WFP) is appealing for $200 million in urgent financial assistance to prop up its operations in Afghanistan as food stockpiles in its warehouses on the ground are projected to finish by September, Executive Director David Beasley said

"We are running out of food stocks in #Afghanistan. By the end of September, @WFPwarehouses will be empty. We desperately need $200 million to help calm the storm & bring hope to 14 million people across the country who need our help. Our window to deliver before winter is closing FAST," Beasley tweeted on Tuesday.

According to the WFP chief, conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic deterioration in Afghanistan have pushed the number of people "marching to the brink of starvation" from 5-6 million to 13-14 million people.

On August 15, the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to collapse. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to storm the city. The development pushed many Afghans to seek escape from the country.

Even before the militant takeover, the country of 38 million had more than half of its population living below the poverty line.

