Open Menu

WFP Not In Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 11:42 PM

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

The World Food Program has not been in contact with Russia about delivering free grain, WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The World food Program has not been in contact with Russia about delivering free grain, WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said on Friday.

"No, we have not been in talks with Russia about any free grain so far," Skau told a briefing.

"In terms of our procurement we always buy where it's cheapest and fastest to get to our beneficiaries"

The same principle, he added, will be applied if Ukraine won't be able to supply its grain anymore.

At the moment, Russia and African countries are discussing ways to resolve the current situation around grain after the suspension of the UN-led deal, including Moscow's suggestion to supply grain free of charge.

The topic was discussed at the Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum which was held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Buy St. Petersburg Same July From

Recent Stories

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

1 minute ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

3 minutes ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

1 minute ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

8 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers cond ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to UAE President over ..

10 minutes ago
 Biden to Host S. Korean President, Japan's PM for ..

Biden to Host S. Korean President, Japan's PM for Summit on August 18 - White Ho ..

8 minutes ago
Black Cobra, OSTIM ink MoU to drive innovation in ..

Black Cobra, OSTIM ink MoU to drive innovation in defence and aerospace sectors

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Stallions Group reports net profit of AED ..

Emirates Stallions Group reports net profit of AED 597 million in H1 2023

30 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia to Continue Supporting Central A ..

Putin Says Russia to Continue Supporting Central African Republic

11 minutes ago
 Massive multi-religious procession of 9th Muharram ..

Massive multi-religious procession of 9th Muharram commemorates Imam Hussain's s ..

11 minutes ago
 Self-Declared Nigerien Leader Urges Citizens to St ..

Self-Declared Nigerien Leader Urges Citizens to Stay Calm

11 minutes ago
 Mohsin Dawar briefs senior US Congressional leader ..

Mohsin Dawar briefs senior US Congressional leaders on political situation in Pa ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World