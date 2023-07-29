Open Menu

WFP Not In Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) The World food Program has not been in contact with Russia about delivering free grain, WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau said on Friday.

"No, we have not been in talks with Russia about any free grain so far," Skau told a briefing.

"In terms of our procurement we always buy where it's cheapest and fastest to get to our beneficiaries"

The same principle, he added, will be applied if Ukraine won't be able to supply its grain anymore.

At the moment, Russia and African countries are discussing ways to resolve the current situation around grain after the suspension of the UN-led deal, including Moscow's suggestion to supply grain free of charge.

The topic was discussed at the Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum which was held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28.

